Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Decreases By 18.4%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,618. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

