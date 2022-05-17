Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Declines By 18.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,138,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,046,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,172.9 days.

ELCPF stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

