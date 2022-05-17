Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Declines By 18.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,138,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,046,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,172.9 days.
ELCPF stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $5.76.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (ELCPF)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.