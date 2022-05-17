Short Interest in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Grows By 26.4%

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EDNC stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Endurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,483,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,232,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,540,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

