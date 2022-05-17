Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Decreases By 16.4%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Shares of EVGOW stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.
