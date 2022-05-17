Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Drops By 18.3%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

FLMN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. 34,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

