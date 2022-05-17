Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 (NASDAQ:FLMNW) Declines By 17.9%

Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 (NASDAQ:FLMNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 9,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,273. Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

