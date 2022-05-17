Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 (NASDAQ:FLMNW) Declines By 17.9%

Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 (NASDAQ:FLMNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FLMNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 9,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,273. Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 (FLMNW)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals Co. WT EXP 072122 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.