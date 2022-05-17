Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Declines By 16.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 25,579.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FGF stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.