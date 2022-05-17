Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Grows By 28.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $35.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
