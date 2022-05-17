Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Grows By 28.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ DDIV traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.