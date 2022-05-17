Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rises By 25.4%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Fluent stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,992. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.