Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Decreases By 19.0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FLUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,400. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 770,429 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 231,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.