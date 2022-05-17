Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Decreases By 19.0%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
FLUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
FLUX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,400. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01.
About Flux Power (Get Rating)
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
