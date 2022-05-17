Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Declines By 18.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTMDF stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

