Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Declines By 17.1%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 149,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
