Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Drops By 17.5%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 13.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,967.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 44,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

