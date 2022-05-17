Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Expands By 25.7%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

EBIZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

