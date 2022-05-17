Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Expands By 28.6%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 137,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
GFX remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,335,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,729. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.
Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Falcon Acquisition (GFX)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.