Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Increases By 28.4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,974. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRNWF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Sunday.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

