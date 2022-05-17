Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Decreases By 16.4%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 3,923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,926.7 days.

HEGIF stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

