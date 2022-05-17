Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Decreases By 16.4%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 3,923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,926.7 days.
HEGIF stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.46.
About Hengan International Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIF)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.