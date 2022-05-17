Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expands By 28.1%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 555,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Herc has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.53.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

