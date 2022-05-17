Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Rises By 28.4%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 692,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 1,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,711. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

