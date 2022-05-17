Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Declines By 16.3%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. IAA has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

