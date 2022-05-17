Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Increases By 27.3%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 936,700 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,367.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KKKUF remained flat at $$20.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

About Kakaku.com (Get Rating)

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, internet service providers, insurance, food/beverages, and cosmetics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.