Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Decreases By 17.2%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of LAUR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 19,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,473. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.
In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $17,009,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 5,507.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
