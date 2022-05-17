Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Decreases By 17.2%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 19,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,473. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $17,009,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 5,507.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

