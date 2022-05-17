Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Expands By 28.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 954.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCCTF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. L’Occitane International has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

