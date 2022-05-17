Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Expands By 27.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.3 days.

Shares of MALRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

MALRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

