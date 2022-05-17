Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Declines By 16.9%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

MKD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,034. Molecular Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

