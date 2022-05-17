Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Decreases By 18.3%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

MTB traded up $6.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. 40,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

