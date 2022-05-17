Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declines By 16.7%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($50.52) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

