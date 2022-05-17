Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Declines By 16.3%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 525.3 days.
Shares of Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57.
Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)
