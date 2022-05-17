Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Declines By 16.3%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 525.3 days.

Shares of Oracle Co. Japan stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

