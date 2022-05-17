Short Interest in Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Drops By 20.0%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS ORBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. Orbit International has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

