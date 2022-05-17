Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Grows By 28.4%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 50,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,451. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $524.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

