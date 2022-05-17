Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Decreases By 25.9%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PTRS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partners Bancorp (PTRS)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.