Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Drops By 18.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Adam C. Gagas acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.18. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

