Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Decreases By 17.6%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEBK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

