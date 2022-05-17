Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU) Grows By 28.6%

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $508,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCCTU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

