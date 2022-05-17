Short Interest in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Declines By 16.8%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PWP opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.