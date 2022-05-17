Short Interest in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Drops By 17.4%

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of PPHP remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 320. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPHP. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

