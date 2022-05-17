Short Interest in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Increases By 24.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 113,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,647,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.