Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Decreases By 16.1%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.87. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

