Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expands By 24.6%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.17. 8,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,558. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

