Short Interest in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER) Declines By 26.2%

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SIER traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 50,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

