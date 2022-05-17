Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Drops By 16.7%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of SKHCF stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

