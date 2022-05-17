Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Declines By 19.5%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 500,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 154,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,419. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.48.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

