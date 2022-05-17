Short Interest in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Declines By 18.8%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

