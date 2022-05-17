Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Drops By 18.2%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.
About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
