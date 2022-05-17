Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Drops By 18.2%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

