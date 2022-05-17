Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Drops By 25.1%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 875,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

