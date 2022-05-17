Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Declines By 20.1%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 20,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

