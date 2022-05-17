Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Decreases By 16.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

