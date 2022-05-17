Short Interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Grows By 28.6%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 12,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. 139,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

