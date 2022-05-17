Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Grows By 30.5%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

