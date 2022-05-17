Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 16.4%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

