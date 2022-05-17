Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Drops By 16.4%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 405,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)
